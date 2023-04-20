Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 11,957 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.39.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 2,123,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

