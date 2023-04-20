Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $239.00.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.52.

ESS stock opened at $215.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

