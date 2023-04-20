Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

