Evercore ISI Cuts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $10.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.49 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

