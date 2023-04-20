Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $2.20 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

