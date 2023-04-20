Evergreen Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.47. 306,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

