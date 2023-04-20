eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 3.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 147,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 861,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 180.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,000 shares of company stock worth $2,790,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

