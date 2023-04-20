F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $125.49 and a 52-week high of $207.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in F5 by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 282,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

