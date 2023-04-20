Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fastenal Price Performance
FAST traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 991,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fastenal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.
