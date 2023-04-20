Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 585,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,674,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics



Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

