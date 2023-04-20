F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.17). 248,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 456,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($11.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 43.72 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 926.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 919.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -960.64 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,489.36%.
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
