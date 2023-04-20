Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £107.70 ($133.28) and last traded at £105.95 ($131.11). Approximately 182,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 286,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at £105.50 ($130.55).

Ferguson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of £106.06.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,392.41%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

