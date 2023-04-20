Financial Comparison: Titan Medical (TMDIF) and Its Rivals

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Titan Medical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.89 Titan Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -7.26

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1040 3645 7836 187 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Titan Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Summary

Titan Medical peers beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

