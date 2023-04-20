Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in March

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,804,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 1,505,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,042.0 days.
Shares of FGRRF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65.
