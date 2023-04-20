First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

