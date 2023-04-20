FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.37. 15,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 30,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

