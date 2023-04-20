Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.72.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.