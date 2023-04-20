Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 53,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 66,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Flux Power Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 77.93% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 7,700 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $50,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,411,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,809,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,775 shares of company stock worth $117,617. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

