Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.81. Ford Motor shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 19,418,563 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

