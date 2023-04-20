Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.61

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.61 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 113.69 ($1.41). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 350,640 shares.
Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 104.40 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £666.08 million, a PE ratio of 436.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.17.
Foresight Solar Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,800.00%.
Insider Transactions at Foresight Solar Fund
About Foresight Solar Fund
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
