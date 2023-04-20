Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $292.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.76.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

