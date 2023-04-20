Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $202.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

