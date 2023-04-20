Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 65,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

