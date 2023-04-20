Forsta AP Fonden Sells 48,600 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

