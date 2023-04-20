Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $168.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

