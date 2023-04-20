Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 674,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 304,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 in the last three months. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 137.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

