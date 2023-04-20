Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FULT opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

