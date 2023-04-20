FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CommScope in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CommScope’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.73 on Thursday. CommScope has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

