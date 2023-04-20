FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.