FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Cut by Analyst

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.