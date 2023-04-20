FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKT. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

