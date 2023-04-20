FY2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Raised by KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Entergy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.