GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NYSE DAR opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

