GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $84,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.