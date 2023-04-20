GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

