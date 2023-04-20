GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in FMC by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

