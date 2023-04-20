GAM Holding AG Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

