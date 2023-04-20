GAM Holding AG Invests $1.11 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

