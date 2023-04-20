Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.71.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.14. The stock had a trading volume of 718,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,159. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.