GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 317.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDIFF stock remained flat at $32.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

