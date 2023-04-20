Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

GBIO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $269.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.