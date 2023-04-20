Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 229,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 518,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Getaround in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Getaround in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Getaround in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

