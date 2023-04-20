Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 90,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 360,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

