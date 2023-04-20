Gladius Capital Management LP Has $36,000 Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,131,466.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 359,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,269. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

