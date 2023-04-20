Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 192,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,973. The company has a market cap of $490.74 million, a PE ratio of -151.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 202,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.