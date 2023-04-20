Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Update

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 616,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

