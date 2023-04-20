Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,092,224.04 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70.

On Friday, March 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,810 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $4,089,794.10.

On Thursday, February 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,630.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $846,165.20.

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04.

On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.08. 156,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,813. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $16,781,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

