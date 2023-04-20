Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,103,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,702,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,572,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 2,619,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $31.40.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
