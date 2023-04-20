Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,103,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,702,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,572,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 2,619,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

