Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 15,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 32,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

