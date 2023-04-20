Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.95 and last traded at $186.97. Approximately 25,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 72,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

